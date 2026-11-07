Nanjing University in China has stopped calculating an indicator in its “smart classroom” system that was intended to assess students’ attentiveness during lectures. The decision was made after screenshots containing data on lateness, attendance and the so-called head-up indicator spread on social media.

As South China Morning Post reports, the indicator was intended to determine whether students were following a lecture rather than sleeping or looking at their phones and laptops. The published images prompted discussion about campus privacy, the ethics of algorithmic surveillance and the use of artificial intelligence.

The university’s explanation

The university said the viral screenshot was taken while the system was being tested at one of its campuses in May. The institution stressed that, without permission, the system does not collect facial or other biometric data and does not conduct facial recognition in the educational process. It also said that the attention indicator is no longer calculated.

According to Chinese media, the system was activated in the first week of November. Students were warned in group chats that class attendance indicators would be recorded throughout the week. Some teachers noted that attendance data could affect grades and eligibility to take examinations.

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Cost and purpose of the system

According to a tender notice on the university’s website, installing the system cost more than 30 million yuan, or about US$4.5 million. The project included equipment upgrades and the installation of new systems in more than 100 classrooms and several public areas at one campus.

The platform combines classroom cameras with artificial intelligence algorithms capable of facial recognition and people counting. The university explained that the upgrade is intended to improve the audiovisual environment, class broadcasting, interaction between campuses, lecture viewing and the reuse of educational data. Attendance measurement was described as part of an interim assessment of teaching quality.

Some students voiced concerns about the possible use of biometric data by the university and private technology companies. A university employee, speaking to the publication on condition of anonymity, said that data collection is aimed more at assessing teachers’ work than at monitoring individual students.

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