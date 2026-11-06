Striker Adrian Benedyczak scored in a Turkish league match in which his Kasimpasa defeated Gaziantep 2:0 away from home. According to Interia Sport, the 25-year-old footballer converted a penalty in the 21st minute, doubling his team's lead.

Goal after national team call-up

On Friday, Poland national team head coach Jan Urban announced the squad for the November training camp. Benedyczak was among the three called-up strikers alongside Robert Lewandowski and Mateusz Żukowski.

In the match against Gaziantep, Kasimpasa opened the scoring as early as the third minute thanks to a goal by Haris Hajradinović. Benedyczak started the match and scored the second goal, while the game ended in a 2:0 victory for his club.

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Third consecutive match with a goal contribution

The goal against Gaziantep was Benedyczak's third consecutive match with a goal contribution. In the previous two games, he provided assists: in the match against Eyüpspor, which Kasimpasa won 1:0, and in the match against Besiktas, which ended 2:2.

Poland's team camp is set to begin on Monday, November 9. In the Nations League, the Polish national team will play Romania on November 14 and Sweden on November 17.

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