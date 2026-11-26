Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new contract with Leeds United that will run until 2029. This was reported by BBC Sport.

New contract

The 29-year-old footballer joined Leeds in August 2025 after nine years at Everton. In his first season at Elland Road, he scored 15 goals in all competitions.

Confirmation of the new deal came amid speculation over the forward's future, with media reporting interest in him from Manchester United.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Goalscoring form this season

In the current Premier League season, Calvert-Lewin has five goals and one assist. Leeds, managed by Daniel Farke, are 11th in the table.

The forward's form earned him a return to the England national team in March. In the autumn, Thomas Tuchel also called him up to the national team: Calvert-Lewin came on as a substitute in victories over the Czech Republic and Spain. On Saturday, he converted a penalty and provided an assist in Leeds' 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Read us on