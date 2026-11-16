Striker Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from the Belgium national team. Over 16 years with the national side, he played 135 matches and scored 94 goals, becoming the all-time top scorer in the history of the Belgian national team.

National team record holder

The 33-year-old footballer announced his decision on Instagram, Channel NewsAsia reports. Lukaku said he had given everything possible to the national team and thanked his teammates and coaches for their trust.

The forward ranks fifth on the list of the highest-scoring players in the history of men's international football. He represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships. At the 2018 World Cup, Belgium finished third.

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Match against Italy

In Sunday's home Nations League match against Italy, which Belgium won 4-1, Lukaku remained on the bench and did not take the field.

Lukaku began his club career at Belgium's Anderlecht. He later played for, among others, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter, and now represents Turkey's Fenerbahçe.

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