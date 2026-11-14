In Egypt, the national team thrashed Malawi 5-0 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, while Mohamed Salah scored twice and became the top scorer in the history of the national team. According to The National, the 34-year-old forward took his tally to 70 goals in 123 matches for Egypt, surpassing the record long held by his former coach Hassan.

Five goals in Cairo

The match at Cairo International Stadium was the national team’s first under Ali Maher, who took charge six days before the game following Hossam Hassan’s departure. Nasser Maher opened the scoring in the sixth minute, netting his first goal for the national team.

Omar Marmoush soon doubled Egypt’s advantage, while before the break Mohamed Hany scored the third goal, also his first for the national team. Salah headed in six minutes before the end of regular time and converted a penalty with a Panenka-style strike in stoppage time. The spot kick was awarded after a foul on Barcelona teenager Hamza Abdelkarim.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the victory, Egypt topped Group B, three points ahead of Angola. The Angolan national team had played one match fewer at that point. Egypt will next play Malawi on Tuesday at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.

Hakimi scores twice for Morocco

In another qualifying match, Morocco beat Niger 5-1 in Casablanca and maintained a perfect record in Group A after three matches. Achraf Hakimi scored his first double for the national team: he struck from long range in the 27th minute and converted a free kick late in the first half.

Yassir Zabiri, Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub Oufkir, for whom it was his debut for the national team, also scored in the match. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who made his 100th appearance for Morocco, saved a penalty.

Read us on