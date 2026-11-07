In Kraków, Poland, on Saturday, a man drove a car onto the Main Market Square and began shooting at random people. According to Interia, the Lesser Poland police said this happened at around 15:00. Police also reported an operation by emergency services on the square. The attacker was detained.

Police officers among the injured

Police confirmed that law enforcement officers were among the injured. According to Interia, two police officers may have been injured. A helicopter of the Polish Medical Air Rescue Service landed at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of fatalities

An additional description of the Interia report states that the fire service reported fatalities. The number of deaths was not specified in the report.

Earlier, Interia journalist Dawid Serafin, citing information provided to him by police, reported that two masked people may have been involved in the incident. According to this information, they were travelling in a black Subaru with registration plates from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Read us on