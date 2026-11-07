In Krakow, Poland, the man who opened fire in the city center was a 25-year-old Polish citizen. At least six people were killed and another 15 were injured in the shooting, RMF24 reports.

Shooting at the Main Market Square

The events occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to the outlet, the man arrived at the Main Market Square in a black Subaru and began shooting at random people.

As RMF FM reporter Kacper Wróblewski reported, the man was dressed in a uniform and fired an AR-15 rifle. Police officers wounded him at the intersection of Stradomska and Dietla streets. The man was taken to one of Krakow's hospitals, where he is being resuscitated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured police officers

Two police officers are among the injured, and one of them is in very serious condition. Poland's Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński said that one officer sustained a gunshot wound, while the other suffered three gunshot wounds. According to him, the operation is ongoing.

After the attack, unverified reports emerged about two attackers. The Provincial Police Headquarters in Krakow denied this information.

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