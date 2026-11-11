Barcelona and Poland forward Ewa Pajor has been included in the list of five finalists for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award, which the BBC editorial team presents to the best female footballer of the year. Interia Sport reports.

Rivals in the vote

Pajor is joined in contention for the award by Temwa Chawinga of Kansas City Current and the Malawi national team, Alexia Putellas of London City Lionesses and the Spain national team, Alessia Russo of Arsenal and the England national team, as well as Khadija “Bunny” Shaw of Manchester City and the Jamaica national team.

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When the winner will be announced

Voting for the award will continue until November 18. The winner is due to be announced on December 13 during the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

For Pajor, this is another international recognition following her nomination for the FIFPro World 11. The Polish footballer did not make the world XI, which is selected by the players themselves.

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