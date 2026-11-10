Semi-autonomous drones under the US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program have for the first time flown in formation and performed air combat maneuvers. Defense News reports.

Hivemind testing

During an exercise on October 26, Hivemind autonomous control software from Shield AI helped several CCA aircraft fly as a group and practice tactics for countering air targets beyond visual range.

Shield AI's statement did not specify how many aircraft took part in the flight or which CCA models were involved in the exercise. Todd Wesley, Shield's vice president for Hivemind development, said the aircraft and onboard systems had reached a level of integration at which the software's capabilities could be demonstrated.

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According to the company, each flight provides data for software updates that are intended to help make decisions on testing and bringing the systems into service. Shield AI expects that the US Air Force will eventually be able to conduct a sortie, update the software overnight, and carry out another flight the following day.

CCA program plans

The US Air Force has said it intends to have 500 combat-ready semi-autonomous systems by 2032, out of a total fleet of 1,000 units. The budget request for fiscal year 2027 provides $996.5 million for CCA procurement, $150 million for advance procurement in the next fiscal year, and $1.37 billion for research and development. The total request for the program is $2.37 billion.

Previously, an F-22 Raptor fighter carried out airborne tactical command and control during a flight of an Anduril-made YFQ-44A drone. It transmitted high-level directives to the CCA aircraft, serving as the mission coordinator.

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