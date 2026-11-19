NASA has changed the architecture of the Artemis program to give more flexibility to the developers of lunar landers at SpaceX and Blue Origin. At the same time, the new scheme requires additional preparation of the Orion spacecraft, which Lockheed Martin manufactures for NASA, Ars Technica reports.

New flight configuration

Under the updated plan, the Starship lander will be refueled in low Earth orbit, after which it will dock with Orion in high Earth orbit. The spacecraft are then to travel to the Moon together, and two of the four astronauts will transfer to Starship to land on the surface of the satellite.

Because of the docking configuration, Orion must fly to the Moon in a reversed orientation, with its service module facing forward. Lockheed Martin Orion program manager Kirk Shireman said this mode differs from the spacecraft's original design concept. The European Space Agency and Airbus are modifying the service module's fuel tanks: in the new orientation, liquid fuel will shift toward the gas side of the tanks.

Engineers are also assessing the effect of acceleration on Orion when it is paired with Starship. Under the original scheme, the spacecraft was expected to experience acceleration of about 0.1–0.15 g during a maneuver on the way to the Moon. With Starship, this figure could be about 0.8–1 g and act in the opposite direction, so Orion's structure must be certified for such loads.

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Testing in Earth orbit

NASA is also planning a mission in low Earth orbit to test Orion's interaction with the landers. Earlier this year, the agency removed the Moon landing from the Artemis III mission, turning it into a demonstration of rendezvous and docking in Earth orbit. Lockheed Martin is working with NASA to maintain the target launch schedule for Artemis III in the summer or fall of 2027.

Orion's stay in low orbit for about two weeks creates additional risks. The spacecraft was designed for deep-space conditions, so engineers are analyzing heating, electrical load management, and protection of the avionics and crew cabin. For the Artemis III mission, some of the silvery outer tape that limits heat radiation in deep space may be removed.

Tight integration schedule

Docking Orion with Starship and Blue Moon will require testing mechanical connections, the effects of lander engine plumes, and the operation of Orion's laser system near reflective surfaces. NASA and Lockheed Martin are also assessing the risk of collision with orbital debris, which is higher near Earth than during a flight to the Moon. Shireman noted that some of this work had previously been planned for later and separately for each module, but it now needs to be completed on a tight schedule without unjustified risks to mission safety.

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