In the United States, NASA has announced a tender for the development of a 20-kilowatt nuclear reactor for the Moon, which must be ready for launch by 2030. As OilPrice reports, the Lunar Reactor-1 project предусматривает autonomous operation of the facility for five years without maintenance. NASA is accepting applications for the tender until December 21.

Capacity reduced fivefold

In August 2025, Washington stated its intention to deploy a 100-kilowatt reactor on the Moon by 2030. However, in April, a White House memorandum on space nuclear energy set the minimum capacity of a lunar reactor at 20 kilowatts, while the creation of a 100-kilowatt facility was postponed until the 2030s.

The planned reactor will generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of approximately 16 American households. Companies awarded the contract will have 18 months to create and test a non-nuclear prototype. The reactor itself will not be brought into operating mode until it arrives on the Moon.

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Operating requirements and the fuel problem

The reactor is planned to be located near the Moon’s south pole. It must withstand more than two weeks of continuous darkness, continue operating after any single failure, and function with minimal contact with Earth. The facility must also be shielded so that the additional annual radiation dose for astronauts at a distance of one kilometer does not exceed 5 rem.

Lunar Reactor-1 is expected to use HALEU uranium enriched to between 5% and 20%. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. suppliers currently have no commercial production of such fuel. Washington has allocated $2.7 billion for domestic uranium enrichment, including $900 million to Centrus Energy, which expects to produce new HALEU in Ohio in 2029.

According to OilPrice, Russia, the aggressor state, and China also plan to install a lunar power plant later. In 2024, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov stated that it could be installed in 2033–2035. In December 2025, Roscosmos instructed its contractor Lavochkin to create the facility by 2036 with the participation of Rosatom.

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