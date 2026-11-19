NASA engineers accelerated the blade tips of an experimental Mars helicopter to Mach 1.08 during tests at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, United States. The blades withstood the supersonic regime, while the system's potential lift increased by 30%, ScienceDaily reports.

Testing under Mars conditions

The experiments were conducted in the 25-Foot Space Simulator chamber, where the thin atmosphere of the Red Planet was recreated. To do this, air was pumped out of the chamber and a controlled amount of carbon dioxide was introduced. Engineers gradually increased the rotor's rotational speed and generated a headwind using a fan.

During 137 tests, the three-bladed rotor reached 3,750 revolutions per minute: without additional wind, the blade tips accelerated to Mach 0.98. Specialists then increased the speed of the simulated headwind, eventually exceeding the speed of sound. Because of the risk of rotor failure at supersonic speeds, part of the test chamber was additionally protected with sheet metal.

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More equipment for future missions

Mars's atmosphere has approximately 1% of Earth's density, making it much more difficult for helicopter blades to generate sufficient lift. During Ingenuity's 72 flights, the rotational speed of its rotors was limited to 2,700 revolutions per minute to maintain a safety margin in the event of possible wind gusts.

After the three-bladed system, the team tested a two-bladed rotor for the SkyFall project. Its longer blades reached nearly supersonic speed at 3,570 revolutions per minute even before a headwind was simulated. The results have already been incorporated into the requirements for the project, which envisages delivering three next-generation helicopters to Mars in December 2028. Such vehicles can carry heavier scientific instruments, sensors, and larger batteries.

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