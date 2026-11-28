NASA plans to deliver the Ohalo III plant-growing system to the International Space Station — a prototype of a new, larger facility for producing food in space. It will be delivered by Northrop Grumman’s 25th cargo mission to the ISS, scheduled to launch on November 29 at 10:47 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

System testing

As Engadget reports, astronauts have been growing plants in orbit for many years. At the same time, Ohalo III is a prototype of a newer and larger system that has been under development at the Kennedy Space Center since 2019.

Tests on the ISS are intended to help scientists and astronauts test the water delivery system and volume optimization technology. The facility can grow different plants simultaneously in a single system.

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Preparing for distant missions

Using Ohalo III, NASA is collecting data to develop safe, nutritious and reliable crop production strategies for future bases on the Moon and missions to Mars.

The agency views growing food in space as a way to support long-duration flights: during journeys lasting months or years, supplies may run short due to limited space and the lack of opportunities for resupply. Data obtained during Ohalo III’s operation may also be useful for vertical farms and indoor plant-growing systems on Earth.

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