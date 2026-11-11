NASA issued five lunar contract solicitations in a week — Ars Technica

NASA, the US space agency, has announced a series of contract decisions, new contracting opportunities and missions under the Artemis Moon Base program. It provides for the creation of a permanent outpost on the Moon over the next decade. As Ars Technica reports, according to Redwire Space president and former NASA official Mike Gold, the agency issued five lunar contract solicitations in seven days.

Two-stage selection

NASA is using a more flexible procurement model similar to the approach of the US Department of Defense's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA. The agency mainly uses the Broad Agency Announcements mechanism: it defines the required capability, such as providing electrical power on the lunar surface, but does not set overly detailed technical requirements. Companies can propose their own solutions.

The process has two stages. First, participants submit a short document describing their concept. After a preliminary review, NASA identifies the solutions it wants to study in greater detail, and only then do companies prepare full applications. Gold called the pace and nature of such procurements unprecedented and said they involve large, small, new and experienced companies.

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A broader range of contractors

The agency is engaging major contractors, including Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman, as well as newer companies — Impulse Space, ispace-US, Voyager Technologies and Quantum Space. NASA also seeks to diversify cargo deliveries to the Moon by considering Relativity Space's Terran R rocket, which has not yet flown, and Impulse Space's orbital transport vehicles.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said that part of the funding for the new contracts would be repurposed from the previously closed Lunar Gateway program. According to him, the One Big Beautiful Bill, passed in 2025, allocated $2.6 billion for Gateway, and part of the funding had already been provided through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Isaacman also said that individual missions, including the launch, lander and payload, could cost about $200 million.

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