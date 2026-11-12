NASA has launched a new initiative, Perseverance Sample Retrieval Architecture (PSRA), to develop a strategy for returning to Earth samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars. NASA Mars Exploration Program Director Tiffany Morgan announced the initiative on November 9 during a virtual meeting of the Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group, Space.com reports.

NASA's new strategy

The PSRA team is to prepare unbiased recommendations on returning Martian samples collected by Perseverance to Earth. It will also assess the requirements for the proposed mission, take previous experience into account, analyze available technical capabilities and procurement options.

The strategic group's work is scheduled to begin in January 2027. The final report is expected to be prepared in the winter of 2027–2028.

Perseverance has been operating in Jezero Crater since landing in February 2021. It collects selected samples and seals them in tubes: some are left on the Martian surface, while others are stored inside the spacecraft. These materials may contain signs of past life on the planet.

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Mission cost and possible timeline

Previous independent assessments of the Mars Sample Return program indicated its high cost. One projected spending of about $11 billion and the return of samples in 2040; NASA deemed that option too expensive and unacceptable in terms of timing. Another assessment group concluded that the samples could be delivered as early as 2035 at an estimated cost of about $8 billion.

Returning the samples is also considered a stage in preparing future crewed flights to Mars. This could help study chemical compounds hazardous to humans, fine dust and the properties of regolith, as well as develop planetary protection procedures.

China is simultaneously preparing the Tianwen-3 mission. According to the China National Space Administration, its launch is tentatively scheduled for 2028 using two Long March-5 rockets, with the delivery of about 500 grams of Martian samples to Earth planned for 2031.

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