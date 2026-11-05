In the United States, the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index fell nearly 4% on November 5, to 24,712.60 points. This is more than 10% below its record closing level of 27,599.89 points, recorded on October 6. The index was on track to confirm a correction, which is generally considered a decline of 10% from the latest record level.

Concerns over AI investment

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, investors are increasingly questioning how quickly technology companies' massive investments in data centers, chips and other artificial intelligence infrastructure will turn into profits.

In October, Nasdaq lost more than $2.5 trillion in market value. Some major technology companies are raising funds in the debt market to finance planned multibillion-dollar investments in data centers, chips and other AI infrastructure.

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Political uncertainty

The index's decline on November 5 erased the gains of the previous session after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. Market participants were assessing the prospect of tighter scrutiny of the further expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Samir Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that a transfer of full control from one party to another could create uncertainty, the risk of inconsistency and abrupt policy changes for markets. Investors are also concerned about high borrowing costs amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fears of persistent inflation. Alphabet's and Meta's financial reports last month did not convince the market of returns on AI spending, intensifying the sell-off in stocks linked to the sector.

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