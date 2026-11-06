US stock indices on Thursday suffered their largest one-day decline in 19 months amid a sharp sell-off in technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 5.52%, or 1,421.52 points, to 24,315 points, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,834.84 points, or 3.44%, and closed at 51,521.28 points. The S&P 500 fell by 4.35%, or 334.82 points, to 7,353.80 points. The VIX volatility index, known as the fear index, rose by 61.89% to 26.89 points.

Technology companies under pressure

Pressure on Wall Street intensified after investors began reassessing the high valuations of the largest technology companies amid a series of corporate updates. Sentiment also worsened due to doubts about when companies' significant spending on artificial intelligence would begin to generate tangible profits.

Appetite for stocks was also reduced by high US government bond yields, which raise borrowing costs and offer investors more attractive risk-free returns. An additional factor was the sale of assets to lock in profits in the industrial and consumer sectors after the recent market rise.

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Oil falls, gold rises

Uncertainty over further interest-rate cuts by central banks also restrained demand for stock purchases after the decline late in trading. Following the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections, energy prices fell significantly late on Wednesday and early on Thursday. As of 21:00 GMT, Brent was trading at $98.40 per barrel, although earlier this week its price had exceeded $110.

Meanwhile, gold rose by 0.6% to $4,080 per ounce. The number of initial US jobless claims fell by 6,000 to 189,000 over the week, coming in below expectations.

The European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell by 0.38% to 654.87 points. Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX 40 each lost 0.43%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.34%.

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