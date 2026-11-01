In Cape Town, South Africa, taxi-related violence has raised fears that some residents may be unable to reach polling stations on voting day on Wednesday. Thousands of people rely on public transport to get to the stations.

Dependence on transport

As TimesLIVE reports, public transport is an important way for thousands of city residents to reach polling places. The outlet reported concerns that the transport situation could prevent some residents from exercising their right to vote.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The article is marked as relating to South Africa's 2026 municipal elections. According to the outlet, voting is due to take place on Wednesday.

Two buses burned

In a photo caption, TimesLIVE stated that two buses were burned in Cape Town on Monday during a taxi strike in the Western Cape province. No other circumstances of this incident are provided in the available text of the publication.

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