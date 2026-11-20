At the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, a dispute over the timing of the next assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change may affect preparations for the global stocktake of climate commitments in 2028. According to Deutsche Welle, the EU, Brazil, the United Kingdom, small island states and other countries insist that the new report be released in 2028.

Dispute over the schedule

The global stocktake planned for 2028 is intended to assess global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and influence countries’ subsequent climate plans. A representative of the European delegation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that without up-to-date scientific reports, negotiations would rely on outdated information.

Meanwhile, Russia, an aggressor state, Iran, India and Saudi Arabia want to postpone the publication of the report until 2029, after the global stocktake. Officially, they explain this by excessively tight deadlines which, in their view, could affect the quality of the research and limit the participation of scientists and governments from developing countries.

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Budget and disinformation

The IPCC’s work is also complicated by disagreements over the budget. Funds are needed, in particular, for hundreds of volunteer scientists to travel to the group’s sessions, especially representatives of poorer countries. The previous IPCC plenary session in October was suspended at the request of Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

More than 100 researchers from 36 countries, including India and China, said in an open letter in October that they were ready to prepare the seventh assessment report on schedule without compromising its thoroughness and inclusiveness. European Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra stressed on November 17 the need to protect the integrity of climate science and the IPCC’s role as a source of the best available scientific data.

COP31 is also discussing the spread of disinformation about electrification. Turkey proposed achieving 35% global electrification by 2035, but a presentation obtained by Deutsche Welle, whose origin could not be verified, created the false impression of mandatory identical targets for every country. According to the UN, this is a global benchmark, while states will independently determine national pathways to achieve it.

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