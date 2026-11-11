NATO scrambled fighter jets twice overnight after air alerts were declared in several regions of Lithuania over suspected drone incursions from Belarus. As Anadolu Agency reports, citing Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, one of the drones likely crossed into the country’s airspace and later left it.

Two air alert levels

The first yellow alert level was declared at around 23:00 in the Vilnius and Utena regions and was lifted after midnight. Later, an alert was declared in the Alytus region, after which it was extended to parts of central and northern Lithuania and raised to the red level. Residents of these areas were urged to seek shelter.

Head of Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre Vilmantas Vitkauskas said that three drones were detected in Belarus during the first incident, but none of them entered Lithuanian airspace. According to him, one drone later entered Latvia.

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Airport closures

During the second incident, a drone, according to a preliminary assessment, entered Lithuania from Belarus near Druskininkai, flew north through several regions, and left the country’s airspace near Pasvalys. Vitkauskas noted that NATO fighter jets detected the object but did not shoot it down, possibly because of adverse weather or security considerations.

Vilnius and Kaunas airports were temporarily closed because of the incidents. At Vilnius Airport, this affected three flights and more than 400 passengers. The Latvian National Armed Forces also issued an airspace threat warning for several municipalities, activating drone interceptors, air defense units, and aircraft assigned to NATO’s air policing mission.

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