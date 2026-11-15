NATO will not hold a leaders’ summit in Albania in 2027, although the country had previously been planned as the host. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the allies do not yet have a common position on the date of the meeting, and if the summit takes place in 2028, it will be hosted by Tirana. The Independent reports.

NATO reduces the number of meetings

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the Alliance’s approach to summits as flexible. According to him, leaders’ meetings will be held when they are needed. Until about ten years ago, NATO usually organized summits once every two years.

The Alliance is also reducing the number of ministerial meetings. NATO defense ministers usually met in October, but there was no such meeting in October 2026, and none is planned for October 2027. Foreign ministers will have one planned meeting next year instead of two as part of the schedule’s reorganization.

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Defense spending and summit organization

Albania was designated as the host of the 2027 summit in 2025, but its name was removed from the declaration of the July NATO summit. Some allies believe that Albania spends too little on defense: the country’s defense expenditure this year is projected at 2.15% of GDP.

NATO’s target stipulates that the 32 member states will spend 3.5% of GDP on core defense needs by 2035, plus another 1.5% on defense-related infrastructure. At the same time, Albania does not have the lowest figure among the allies: Spain, Belgium and Slovenia have lower figures.

Holding a summit also requires significant resources. According to the publication, the Netherlands prepared for the 2025 meeting in The Hague for a year and spent about $100 million. Officials noted that a decision on holding the summit in Albania had to be made by October so that the country would have enough time to organize the event.

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