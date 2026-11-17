NATO has begun implementing the multinational Starlift space project, designed to provide military satellite launch services. Breaking Defense reports this.

Participants and funding

Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and South Korea have agreed to fund the program through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). According to NATO, the agreement was reached in late October on the sidelines of a meeting of the Alliance's national armaments directors.

Starlift was first introduced in 2024. France, Hungary, Luxembourg and the United States, which initially participated in this space initiative, were not mentioned in the current announcement. NATO did not explain the reason for their absence and did not disclose the cost of the program or the size of the partners' financial contributions.

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Access to commercial launches

The initiative is intended to help participants cooperate with commercial launch operators and spaceports to make access to space more resilient, prompt and cost-effective. The program also provides a service for reserving slots on commercial rockets for launches from spaceports in NATO member states and South Korea.

Other components of Starlift include a platform for developing and testing operational space operations, including urgent satellite launches. Participants also plan to experiment with launch logistics to improve them.

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