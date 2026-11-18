NATO and the European Union have stated their readiness to continue supporting Romania amid intensified drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea. According to Romania Insider, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculescu and Defence Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea reported this on November 17.

Attacks on vessels

The publication writes that drone strikes on merchant vessels in the Black Sea have become more frequent over the past several weeks. The ministers provided this information in statements following meetings with allies.

The officials' statements concerned the security situation surrounding navigation in the Black Sea and continued support for Romania from its partners.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

NATO's position

As the publication notes, the NATO secretary general expressed concern about developments in the Black Sea. The report also states that the Alliance promised to provide more capabilities.

Romania Insider published this information on November 18.

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