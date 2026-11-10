The National Bank of Poland said that consideration of bringing NBP President Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal for constitutional liability should not take place. In its position, the bank emphasized the constitutional principle of central bank independence and also referred to the practice of the Constitutional Tribunal and primary European Union law, RMF24 reports.

Objections to the commission’s work

The NBP statement concerns a report by the parliamentary Constitutional Accountability Commission. In October, the commission adopted a report on the preliminary motion to hold Glapiński accountable and submitted a conclusion on bringing him to constitutional liability.

The bank said that the commission had essentially not considered the NBP’s arguments, which the institution had submitted since 2024. The central bank claims that the evidentiary proceedings were aimed at confirming pre-determined theses.

According to the NBP, the proceedings were concluded without the bank submitting source materials and without effective questioning of key witnesses — the institution’s directors — taking into account information constituting a secret. The NBP also stated that the commission’s conclusions were based on a one-sided and selective interpretation of the collected materials and testimony from several people. The bank claims that the commission did not take into account the testimony of dozens of other people who, in the NBP’s assessment, confirmed the central bank’s proper work.

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Position on the vote in the Sejm

The NBP said that a simple majority of votes in the Sejm is insufficient to bring the bank’s president to constitutional liability. In the institution’s view, before such a decision, the law on the State Tribunal must be amended to bring its provisions into line with Poland’s Constitution and EU law.

The bank also referred to a Constitutional Tribunal ruling, according to which the mechanism for suspension from performing duties does not apply to the NBP president. Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty previously said that the vote on the motion to bring Glapiński before the State Tribunal is planned for the second half of November.

A group of MPs from the governing coalition submitted the preliminary motion to the Sejm in March 2024. It accuses Glapiński, among other things, of violating the Constitution and laws through indirect financing of the budget deficit as part of asset purchases in 2020–2021, as well as violating the requirement of political impartiality of the NBP president.

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