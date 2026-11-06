The US National Guard will begin using boats, up to 60 marked patrol cars and military tactical vehicles in Washington, US. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the decision in late October, The Hill reports, citing a Pentagon official.

Vehicles, boats and lighting towers

In a memorandum dated October 29, Hegseth authorized the use of up to 60 police-marked patrol cars, military tactical vehicles, up to 20 lighting towers and generators, as well as boats of the District of Columbia National Guard. These assets will be used to support federal and local law enforcement operations under the White House’s Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful initiative.

The Pentagon official did not specify which military vehicles would be used. However, Politico, which first reported on the memorandum, wrote about Humvees and light medium tactical vehicles. Service members are prohibited from pursuing suspects or making arrests using this equipment. The military vehicles are to remain in the US capital until the end of the year.

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Patrols in Anacostia

The boats are to provide perimeter security for police pursuing alleged gang leaders and drug traffickers in the Anacostia area of southeastern Washington. They will not be used to surveil US citizens. According to the memorandum, federal law enforcement officers must be permanently present aboard National Guard vessels to detain a suspect if they attempt to flee into the water.

Just under 3,100 National Guard troops are deployed in Washington. Their presence has continued since late summer, when federal authorities temporarily took control of the city’s law enforcement activities under a presidential order. Critics of the mission, including city officials, Democrats and civil liberties advocates, call it expensive, lacking a clear strategy and an intrusion into civil liberties.

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