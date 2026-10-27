Pakistan’s National Assembly passes seven bills — Dawn

Pakistan’s National Assembly in Islamabad passed seven bills to amend legislation, but the sitting was later adjourned due to a lack of quorum. According to Dawn, the session was held with low attendance by lawmakers and in the absence of ministers.

Seven bills

Parliament approved bills amending laws concerning Pakistan studies centres, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, travel agencies, tourist guides, hotels and restaurants, motion pictures, and institutions of the National College of Arts.

During the passage of the documents, PTI acting chairman Gohar Ali Khan rose to raise a point of order. The speaker asked him to wait until consideration of the bills was completed. After that, National Assembly member Sohail Sultan pointed out the lack of quorum, and the speaker adjourned the sitting.

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Dispute over government responses

Earlier, lawmakers discussed why parliamentary secretaries, rather than the responsible ministers, answer questions in parliament. Lawmaker Syeda Amna Batool asked about the national plan to align university curricula with labour market needs, the number of universities providing relevant skills, and the possibility of making internships or practical training mandatory for certain programmes.

Parliamentary Secretary Rabia Rahim said that the HEC would not verify the degrees of students who had not completed the required internship. Discussion also arose after lawmaker Shagufta Jumani asked about the completion timeline and cost of the Neelum-Jhelum project.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that parliamentary secretaries have the status of ministers and may answer questions on their behalf. Law Minister Azam Tarar added that although ministers should answer, the law permits parliamentary secretaries to do so. Consideration of a resolution on India’s actions in Kashmir was also postponed due to the adjournment of the sitting.

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