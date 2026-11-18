Kazakhstan’s national gas company QazaqGaz has signed a contract with a Chinese consortium to build a gas processing plant at the Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan. The facility will have an annual capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas supplied from the field, OilPrice reports.

The project will be implemented on a turnkey basis: the consortium will be responsible for all stages, from design through to final operational testing. The value of the signed contract has not been disclosed. At the same time, the project was estimated to cost up to $2.5 billion in 2024.

Contract terms

The consortium that will build the plant includes China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company, China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation, AVC Production and C-NRG.

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China’s energy projects in the region

The article notes that the Kashagan agreement was one of several major contracts secured by Chinese companies in Central Asia’s energy sector this year. They include a $6.1 billion bioprocessing plant project in Uzbekistan, as well as several energy contracts in Kazakhstan.

China and the five Central Asian countries also adopted a joint statement and an action plan for 2027–2028 on cooperation in construction and infrastructure development. The documents addressed, among other things, earthquake-resistant construction, affordable housing, digital construction technologies, building materials production and specialist training.

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