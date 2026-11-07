In New Zealand, the governing centre-right National Party has received 30.81% of the vote according to the vote count. The opposition centre-left Labour Party has 29.99%, Al Jazeera reports.

Gap between the parties

The difference between the two parties' results in the first released data is 0.82 percentage points. New Zealand's Electoral Commission describes these results as early.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voting took place on Saturday, November 7. Polling stations opened at 9:00 a.m. local time, which corresponded to 8:00 p.m. Friday Greenwich Mean Time. Voting ended at 7:00 p.m. local time, or 6:00 a.m. Saturday Greenwich Mean Time.

Opportunities Party

The Electoral Commission also reported that the centrist Opportunities Party will clear the threshold for entering parliament. The commission released early vote-count data on Saturday.

Read us on