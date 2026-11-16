In Latvia, the National Alliance has proposed three candidates for ministerial posts in the new government being formed by Andris Kulbergs. The party nominated Jānis Dombrava for interior minister, Nauris Puntulis for culture minister, and Ilze Indriksone for welfare minister.

Three ministerial portfolios

Ilze Indriksone currently serves as education minister. As LSM English reports, Kulbergs announced on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with the National Alliance on the distribution of three ministerial portfolios.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Under this agreement, the political force is to receive the ministries of interior, culture and welfare. Kulbergs represents the United List and has been tasked with forming the next government.

Non-party specialists in the government

Kulbergs also stated that the Cabinet of Ministers will include non-party specialists capable of delivering change. One of them is expected to be Raivis Melnis, who agreed to continue serving as defence minister.

Read us on