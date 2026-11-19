The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have released a report calling on the scientific community to respond more promptly to reports of errors or data manipulation in published research. Papers whose conclusions can no longer be trusted should be corrected or retracted more quickly, STAT News reports.

Deadlines for journals

The 157-page report proposes that journals complete editorial review of potentially problematic publications within 12 weeks and, in more complex cases, no later than six months. The ideal schedule provides four weeks for an initial assessment of the validity of the complaint and another four weeks to contact the authors and review their response.

If the issue remains unresolved, an initial warning, such as an editorial expression of concern, should be added to the article within 12 weeks. Authors should also retain the original data: inability to provide it after doubts arise about the authenticity of the results may be grounds for retracting the publication.

Responsibility of institutions and funders

The expert panel considers it inappropriate to object to a retraction by arguing that flaws in one part of a paper do not affect its overall conclusions. Problems in any element of a study may raise doubts about other results as well.

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The report’s authors called on universities and other research institutions to conduct integrity investigations more quickly and thoroughly, and to provide their findings to journals, grant organizations, and the public. Science funders were advised to link grant awards to researchers’ and institutions’ commitment to comply with strict standards for conducting research and correcting errors.

According to the report, more than 5,000 scientific papers were retracted worldwide in 2025, but the share of retracted articles in any individual year was less than 0.22%. Retraction Watch data indicate that, on average, an article is retracted almost 2.4 years after publication. The document’s authors stressed that corrections and retractions should be viewed not as professional failure, but as a necessary tool for maintaining the reliability of scientific knowledge.

Bioethicist Lisa Rasmussen noted that the proposed timelines are reasonable under the best conditions, but editors are already overloaded by the growing number of manuscripts and reports. She also noted that artificial intelligence systems can both help identify questionable results and be used to fabricate or manipulate data.

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