In France, the far-right National Rally party has reached a preliminary agreement with two European banks on a €10.6 million loan for Marine Le Pen’s presidential campaign. This was reported by France 24, citing the party’s treasurer, Kevin Pfeffer.

Banks’ response expected by the end of the month

According to Pfeffer, the party is in advanced-stage talks with two European, but not French, banks. He did not name the lenders, but said he expects their final response by the end of the month and remains optimistic.

The National Rally treasurer noted that the preliminary agreement confirms the reliability of the party’s application and the availability of the necessary guarantees. Candidates who advance to the second round of France’s presidential election may claim state reimbursement of election expenses of up to €10.7 million.

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Search for financing

Le Pen’s party has long faced difficulties obtaining bank financing in France. In particular, Société Générale and La Banque Postale refused to provide loans for political activities, explaining that they had ceased such financing.

In 2022, the National Rally received a €10.6 million loan from a Hungarian bank. Earlier, the party also entered into a €9.4 million loan agreement with a bank in Moscow, which was repaid in 2023. In October, Pfeffer said that the party would be able to support the campaign at its usual pace until the end of the year, after which it would have to seek another solution.

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