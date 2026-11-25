The scientific journal Nature has published a paper on the long-term climate burden associated with peatland drainage in the past. The article addresses the consequences of draining peatlands for the climate and the greenhouse gas balance.

Drainage of peat soils

The article cites research on the global loss of wetlands over the past three centuries, historical carbon emissions resulting from land-use changes, and greenhouse gas emissions after the drainage of organic soils. The cited works include studies on peat oxidation in insular Southeast Asia and carbon dioxide emissions from drained peatlands in Sumatra.

The bibliography also includes studies on peat soil subsidence and carbon loss, the impact of agriculture and forest plantations on peatlands, as well as peat extraction. Separate works examine methane and nitrous oxide emissions from organic soils.

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Restoration of the water regime

Among the sources cited by Nature are studies on the impact of groundwater levels on emissions from managed peatlands. The article also cites works on rewetting drained areas, reducing climate warming after such restoration despite methane emissions, and the role of peatland protection and restoration in mitigating climate change.

The cited studies cover, in particular, Northern Europe, Canada, the Netherlands, Indonesia, the Amazon and the Congo Basin.

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