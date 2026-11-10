In South Korea, stem cell researcher and former Seoul National University professor Hwang Woo-suk has applied to restore his citizenship after acquiring citizenship of the United Arab Emirates. He said he is awaiting a decision from South Korea’s Ministry of Justice.

As Korea Herald reports, Hwang lost his South Korean citizenship on April 9 after acquiring UAE citizenship. On the same day, he informed the South Korean embassy in the UAE and later applied for citizenship restoration on the recommendation of the diplomatic mission.

UAE citizenship

Hwang Woo-suk currently heads the UAE Biotech Research Center in Abu Dhabi, where he works on animal cloning and stem cell research. According to him, he was invited to a tea meeting that turned out to be a UAE citizenship-granting ceremony.

He also said that during the ceremony he was told about the possibility of holding both citizenships. At the same time, the restoration of his South Korean citizenship depends on a decision by the country’s justice minister.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rules and previous cases

Under South Korea’s Nationality Act, people restoring South Korean citizenship generally must renounce foreign citizenship within one year. An exception is provided, among others, for former South Korean citizens aged 65 and over who return for permanent residence: they may pledge not to exercise their foreign citizenship within the country.

Hwang gained international prominence through animal cloning research and claimed achievements in work with human embryonic stem cells. Later, fabricated data were found in his scientific papers, and Seoul National University dismissed him in 2006. In 2014, the Supreme Court upheld a sentence of 18 months in prison, suspended with a two-year probation period, including in a case involving the embezzlement of research funds.

In July, authorities also revoked the presidential award in science and technology that Hwang received in 2004.

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