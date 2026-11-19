Scientists on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya warned of the risk of a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carries warm water north from the tropics. According to Stefan Rahmstorf, a professor at the University of Potsdam, the probability that the system will cross a critical threshold this century could be around 50% or even higher, Health Policy Watch reports.

AMOC is often mistakenly equated with the Gulf Stream, but it is a broader circulation system. It releases heat into the atmosphere on its way to Europe, while cooled water sinks to depth and moves back south. This cycle makes Europe’s climate much milder than it could be at corresponding latitudes.

Consequences for Europe and monsoons

According to researchers, a sharp weakening or collapse of the circulation could lower Europe’s average temperature by about 5°C or more. Australian climatologist Bill Hare noted that the changes could also affect weather systems associated with monsoons in West Africa and South Asia. Disruption of rainfall patterns could have serious consequences for agriculture and communities already suffering from climate change.

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Rahmstorf said that direct AMOC measurements have only been conducted since 2004, making it difficult to establish long-term historical dynamics. At the same time, several independent indicators, he said, point to a weakening of the system. These include an area of colder water in the northern Atlantic surrounded by warmer waters and land areas, as well as unusual warming along the east coast of the United States.

Call to cut emissions

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, called a possible AMOC collapse a global threat with high risk and urged that it be treated as a national security issue. Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate, Jóhann Jóhannsson, said the country’s government is already analyzing such a scenario as a security threat because of its potential impact on food, energy, infrastructure, maritime transport and fisheries.

Scientists also pointed to the need to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and short-lived climate pollutants. In particular, reducing emissions of black carbon, or soot, could slow the melting of Arctic ice and the Greenland ice sheet, which is linked to the weakening of the AMOC. Black carbon is produced, among other things, by heating buildings, diesel vehicles and generators, waste burning and wildfires.

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