Marine scientist and science communicator Vanessa Pirotta has been named the 2027 Australian of the Year in the Australian state of New South Wales. She will represent the state in the national Australian of the Year award, whose recipient will be announced on January 25, ABC News Australia reports.

Whale research

Pirotta specializes in marine science and whale research. She pioneered methods for assessing the health of these animals using drones that collect samples of discharge from whales' blowholes when they surface to breathe air.

Five years ago, the scientist also founded the Wild Sydney Harbour citizen science project. Its participants report sightings of marine animals to build an understanding of the diversity of fauna in Sydney Harbour. Pirotta supports women choosing careers in STEAM fields and works with the Indigenous ranger group Gamay Rangers in Botany Bay to monitor marine populations.

According to Pirotta, people need to better understand the marine environment around them, and she seeks to share knowledge so they can act with greater confidence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other state award recipients

Danny Shouten, founder of Community Shark Bite Kits, was named Young Australian of the Year in New South Wales. His shark-bite first-aid kits contain tourniquets, compression bandages, gloves and instructions. Such kits are already available at more than 350 beaches in Australia.

The state's Senior Australian of the Year was 84-year-old doctor David Cook, who has treated residents of remote and regional areas for more than six decades. He combined medical practice with aviation in the Royal Flying Doctor Service and now continues to work as a general practitioner in Port Macquarie and South West Rocks.

The Local Hero award went to Jill Ashley and Paul “Fatty” Ireland, founders of the Shoretrack charity. It helps young people who have lost their connection with education or work in the Nambucca Valley through practical vocational training. Over five years, the organization has helped more than 750 people.

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