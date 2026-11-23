Researchers at the University of Cambridge and University College London in the United Kingdom reconstructed the development of acute myeloid leukemia throughout the patients’ lives. In two-thirds of the analyzed cases, the first mutation contributing to cancer development, according to the scientists’ estimates, occurred before the age of 20. In some cases, such changes may have preceded diagnosis by more than 50 years. ScienceDaily reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Nature.

Blood samples before diagnosis

Scientists studied blood samples from 47 women who were later diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia; their average age at diagnosis was 72. They were compared with samples from 46 women with similar characteristics who were not found to have blood cancer. The materials came from the UK Collaborative Trial of Ovarian Cancer Screening (UKCTOCS), whose participants gave blood annually over a period of up to 11 years.

The researchers used highly sensitive DNA sequencing and mathematical models to estimate when mutations emerged, the growth rates of altered cells, and their competition with other blood cells. Some samples were collected 15 years before the disease was diagnosed. At the same time, the scientists did not have blood samples taken directly at the time of diagnosis.

Acceleration of clone growth

At early stages, populations of altered cells grew slowly: in some cases, it took years for their numbers to double. As additional mutations accumulated, growth rates accelerated. According to the authors’ calculations, each new mutation capable of driving cancer development typically increased the growth rate by about two to three times. After four such mutations emerged, cell populations could double in weeks rather than years.

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In at least one-third of leukemia cases, one group of mutated cells expanded substantially and became dominant in the blood long before diagnosis. The study called this process somatic sweep. No such pattern was recorded in the control group of women without blood cancer. Analysis of UK Biobank data also linked signs of this process to a substantially higher risk of acute myeloid leukemia.

Opportunities for early detection

The authors believe that measuring the growth rates of clones of mutated cells using several blood samples could potentially help assess risk years or decades in advance. Mathematical models suggest that even a moderate slowdown in the growth of high-risk clones over ten or more years could reduce the likelihood of developing the disease. However, clinical studies are needed to determine whether such intervention can safely prevent leukemia in people.

Not all cases had a long period of detectable changes: in approximately one in five cases, populations of mutated cells became detectable only one to two years before diagnosis.

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