Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, together with colleagues, have described a possible way to detect hypothetical primordial black holes — through unusual explosions of stars that they may have entered. As ScienceDaily reports, the study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Primordial black holes, scientists suggest, may have formed in the first fractions of a second after the Big Bang as a result of the collapse of ultradense regions of matter. They remain hypothetical objects but may make up a significant portion of dark matter. Some of these black holes may have survived evaporation through Hawking radiation: an object approximately the size of an atom could have the mass of an asteroid — about one-millionth of Earth’s mass.

How a black hole can end up inside a star

According to the team’s calculations, a star itself is usually unable to capture a primordial black hole passing nearby. This requires a third object — for example, a companion star or a planet — that changes the gravitational interaction. The black hole could then repeatedly pass through the star, lose orbital energy through interactions with stellar matter, and gradually move toward its core.

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According to the models, this process may take from thousands to millions of years. After settling at the center of the star, the black hole will begin absorbing surrounding matter. Simulations showed that most of the energy of gas falling toward the black hole may enter it rather than heat the matter around it. This could accelerate its growth compared with previous estimates.

What signal telescopes will look for

Within several million years, the black hole may absorb about 1% of the star’s mass. If the star rotates rapidly, matter near the black hole will form an accretion disk. At this stage, the black hole itself may be several meters in size, and the interaction of the disk, rotation, and magnetic field could generate powerful jets of matter from its poles.

According to the researchers’ forecast, such jets may break through the star and destroy it within several dozen seconds. The flash would be accompanied by blue and ultraviolet radiation, as well as X-rays and gamma rays. Optical, infrared, and radio emissions could appear later. Scientists believe that such signals could potentially be detected by existing telescopes even in distant galaxies, although confirming the origin of the flash would require studying the properties of the star itself.

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