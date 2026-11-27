Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed an approach that, in tests on mice, made it possible to use the toxic anticancer drug calicheamicin against bacterial pneumonia and avoid signs of liver damage. As News-Medical reports, the work was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Calicheamicin damages cellular DNA. It is used to treat certain types of cancer, but its toxicity had prevented the compound from being considered as an antibiotic. The researchers decided to reduce the drug’s unwanted effects using two components: a targeted delivery system and a protein that neutralizes the medicine outside the infection site.

Delivery to the infection site

The scientists attached calicheamicin molecules to a small protein that binds to albumin, a protein that circulates in the blood and carries other molecules. The drug molecule is connected to the carrier protein by a linker that can be cleaved by the enzyme neutrophil elastase. It is produced by neutrophils, immune cells that accumulate at infection sites.

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After the complex reaches infected tissue, the enzyme is expected to release calicheamicin so that it can destroy bacterial cells. In initial tests, this form of the drug cleared the infection in mice and was less toxic to the liver than the unbound drug, but the level of organ damage was still too high.

A protein to neutralize the drug

To further reduce toxicity, the team used CalU19, a protective enzyme from the bacterium Micromonospora echinospora, which produces calicheamicin. The protein was modified so that it also binds to albumin and circulates in the blood. According to the authors’ design, it was meant to capture and neutralize drug molecules that had left the infection site before they reached the liver or other organs.

The combination of the drug and the antidote protein was tested in mice with pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa or Staphylococcus aureus. In both models, it eliminated the infection and caused no signs of liver damage. In laboratory tests, the conjugate also killed methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella pneumoniae. The study’s authors plan to search for antidotes for other antibiotics whose use is limited by toxicity to the kidneys or other organs.

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