Researchers have identified macrophages expressing the TREM2 receptor as a potential target for future treatments for endometriosis. The study was published in the journal Advanced Science, News-Medical reports.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. According to the report, the disease affects about 200 million women of reproductive age and can cause pain, infertility, and increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Hormonal therapy helps control pain and the growth of such tissue, but it is sometimes ineffective, and the disease may recur.

Changes in immune cells

The authors analyzed samples from patients with endometriosis using single-cell RNA sequencing. They found a higher number of macrophages with the TREM2 receptor compared with control samples. Macrophages are immune system cells that destroy infectious agents, cancer cells, and cellular debris, and also influence the adaptive immune response.

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The patients' samples also showed terminal exhaustion of CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells, or NK cells. Their ability to destroy damaged or foreign cells was reduced. The scientists suggested that TREM2-positive macrophages suppress the activity of these cells.

Testing in cells and mice

The hypothesis was tested in cell cultures using macrophages from mice with TREM2 and without this receptor. The researchers also identified a ligand-receptor pair through which TREM2-positive macrophages may interact with CD8+ T cells. Impaired CD8+ T-cell function was linked to autophagy, a process of cellular recycling.

In mice without TREM2, the cytotoxic activity of CD8+ T cells and NK cells increased, and protection against the growth of endometrial tissue was also observed. The study's senior author, Goyun Wang, noted that the findings could pave the way for the development of non-hormonal approaches. At the same time, further research is needed for clinical use: in particular, the safety of TREM2 inhibition for immune regulation and reproductive tissues should be assessed, and the conclusions should be confirmed in larger groups of patients.

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