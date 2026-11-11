On the coral atolls of Bikar and Bokak in the Marshall Islands, researchers described some of the best-preserved marine ecosystems in the central Pacific. A 2023 expedition studied reefs, deep-sea areas, seabird colonies, vegetation, and turtle nesting sites. As ScienceAlert reports, both atolls were declared the Marshall Islands’ first national marine sanctuary last year.

Fish and sharks

During field research, scientists recorded 266 taxa of reef fish from 38 families. Fish biomass on Bokak was higher than on Bikar. Sharks accounted for the largest individual share of biomass on the outer reefs: 26.8% on Bikar and 33.9% on Bokak.

Using underwater vehicles, researchers also documented 138 fish taxa at depths of up to 275 meters. The authors noted that 14 groups may not have been previously recorded in the Marshall Islands. Deep-sea cameras separately recorded another 79 fish groups at greater depths.

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Birds, turtles, and threats

Researchers documented 17 species of seabirds on the atolls. They also recorded 71 turtle tracks leading ashore and 132 nesting pits, mostly on Bikar. Bikar is located more than 100 kilometers from the nearest inhabited atoll, while Bokak is nearly 400 kilometers from people.

The authors emphasize that these ecosystems are “relatively preserved,” rather than completely untouched. Introduced Polynesian rats lived on both atolls during the 2023 research. In addition, isolated reefs are not protected from warming waters, coral bleaching, and ocean acidification. The study’s findings were published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

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