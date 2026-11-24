Researchers have described the three-dimensional structure of an ionotropic receptor complex in the malaria mosquito Anopheles stephensi associated with acids from human skin. As Nature reports, these structures explain how acid binding activates the receptor and triggers an electrical signal that helps the insect move toward a person.

How mosquitoes recognize humans

Female mosquitoes use several sensory systems to find a host whose blood they feed on. One such system is ionotropic receptors — a group of proteins capable of detecting acidic compounds in human sweat. These substances are what give the smell of sweat its sour note.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The study authors showed that after an acid binds, the receptor changes state and opens a pore through which ions pass. This creates an electrical signal associated with the mosquito's direction of movement toward a human host.

Possible applications of the findings

The obtained structures demonstrate the molecular mechanism for recognizing acids associated with the smell of human skin. According to the authors of the review in Nature, these data may inspire approaches aimed at reducing humans' attractiveness to mosquitoes that carry malaria.

Read us on