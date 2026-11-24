Over the past five years, the United States has added an average of about 500 miles of high-voltage power lines per year — roughly ten times less than the pace researchers consider necessary to meet future electricity demand. To triple the interregional grid by 2050, the country needs to build about 5,000 miles of such lines annually, ScienceDaily reports.

The issue is addressed in a Policy Forum article published in the journal Science. It was prepared by energy policy researchers Madeleine Jozwiak, David J. Victor, and M. Granger Morgan of Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California, San Diego. In their assessment, electricity demand is growing due to the spread of electric vehicles, increased consumption in heavy industry, and the rapid expansion of data centers.

The problem is approvals, not technology

High-voltage lines transmit substantial volumes of electricity over long distances — from generating facilities to communities and businesses. Connecting regional power grids makes it possible to redistribute electricity between areas when local generation is insufficient. According to the studies cited in the article, larger and better-connected grids can reduce consumer costs and the risk of large-scale outages.

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The authors believe that the main obstacles to grid modernization are political and regulatory. Permits for major projects are divided among federal agencies, state authorities, local governments, and private companies. Existing energy companies may also lack interest in stronger interregional connections, as they increase competition among electricity suppliers.

Proposed solutions

The researchers propose that federal authorities use their existing powers more effectively: designate important transmission corridors and settle disputes that hinder project approvals at the state level. Among the technical solutions, they named replacing conductors on existing lines with modern materials, high-voltage direct-current transmission systems, and underground cables along highway and railway corridors. According to the authors, such technologies can double or triple grid capacity.

The authors also advise the United States to study international experience in building long-distance infrastructure and to create a presidential-congressional commission on electricity transmission. It could propose changes to state and federal laws, consider broader powers for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and develop financial incentives for companies building new lines and communities hosting such infrastructure.

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