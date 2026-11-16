UCLA Health researchers demonstrated in laboratory models of human brain cells that boosting the activity of a healthy copy of a gene may partially compensate for the effects of autism-related mutations. The work focused on the CHD8 and SCN2A genes and was conducted in cultures of excitatory neurons and cortical organoids—structures that reproduce certain aspects of early brain development.

News-Medical reports on the findings of the study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience. The scientists used modified CRISPR-A not to edit or replace the defective gene, but to activate the remaining healthy copy. They targeted enhancers—DNA regions that regulate the timing and level of gene expression.

Results for two genes

In models with CHD8 mutations, activation of the healthy gene copy reduced abnormal organoid overgrowth, promoted cell maturation, and brought gene activity closer to typical levels. The CHD8 gene is involved in regulating other genes important for brain development.

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In models with SCN2A mutations, the approach restored a significant portion of normal neuronal electrical activity. At the same time, some subtler electrical characteristics normalized only in individual cell lines. SCN2A is necessary for neurons to generate electrical signals.

For now, only a laboratory stage

The effect was observed only in cells with mutations: in healthy cells, the activity of the target genes did not increase, and neighboring genes were not affected. The researchers also found that the result depended on the timing of the intervention, which may indicate the importance of certain developmental stages.

The authors emphasize that this is proof of concept, not a ready-to-use treatment method. All experiments were conducted in laboratory models, and the degree to which gene expression approached normal levels varied among cell lines. For potential application of the approach, safe ways to deliver the system to the brain must be developed and its effectiveness after early developmental stages must be tested.

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