Scientists have linked the operation of the Quest CCS carbon capture and storage project in central Alberta, Canada, to a decade of seismic activity. The analysis found a connection to earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.3 — the largest tremors associated with storing CO2 in a deep saline aquifer, ScienceAlert reports.

Tremors dozens of kilometers from the wells

The Quest CCS project, operated by Shell Canada, began operating in August 2015. Carbon dioxide is injected to a depth of 2.1 km into a porous sandstone aquifer capped by impermeable rock. About 1 million tonnes of CO2 are sent underground each year; more than 10 million tonnes of gas have already been stored there.

Researchers analyzed seismic data from the region dating back to 1985. In the three decades before injection began, only one earthquake of magnitude 2.5 or greater was recorded there, compared with more than ten during the following decade. Shell Canada’s own monitoring system also registered more than 800 seismic events, most of which were too weak to be felt by people.

According to the study’s authors, the frequency of earthquakes increased 20 to 40 times after injection began. Over time, the tremors occurred farther from the injection wells, which scientists believe is consistent with the spread of elevated pressure through the rocks and the reactivation of existing geological faults in ancient rocks beneath the reservoir.

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Pressure may continue to rise after operations stop

On April 1, 2026, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred near the town of Bon Accord, about 35 km from the Quest wells. Tremors were also felt in Edmonton, located about 70 km from the injection site. On May 9, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded near Waskatenau.

Modeling showed that even if injection stopped on May 1, 2026, pressure in the area of the earthquake near Bon Accord could continue rising until approximately 2033–2035. If operations continue as planned until 2040, pressure growth could continue until 2044–2045. The authors also calculated that, under an unchanged operating regime, seismic activity could reach central Edmonton by 2032, although two models produced different estimates of pressure beneath the city.

The study was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. The scientists noted that a detailed study of the Quest CCS case could help make the design and monitoring of future carbon dioxide storage facilities safer.

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