An international group of researchers has developed algorithms that find colorings for maps under the four-color theorem significantly faster. According to this theorem, any map needs only four colors to ensure that adjacent regions do not have the same color. ScienceAlert reports on the new approach.

Linear computation time

English mathematician Francis Guthrie first suggested the possibility of such coloring in 1852, while a complete proof was presented only in 1976. In 1997, a more accessible proof emerged that relied less on computer calculations difficult to verify. At the same time, its algorithms required a great deal of time to process large maps.

The new method shifts the task from quadratic to linear computation time. This means that if the number of regions increases tenfold, computation time will rise by approximately ten times rather than one hundred times, as with the previous algorithm.

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Searching for reducible configurations

The approach is based on searching a map for so-called reducible configurations — structures from which the computation of a four-color coloring can begin. The more such initial structures can be found, the faster the calculation proceeds. The method also makes it possible to first simplify the structure of a map, then add more complex elements and adjust the colors.

The researchers combined mathematical methods with data structures in two papers, one of which was presented at the IEEE Symposium on Foundations of Theoretical Computer Science. In their view, the approach may be useful not only for planar maps, but also for other surfaces with holes, including ones resembling a swim ring or Emmental cheese.

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