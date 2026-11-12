A large-scale scientific collaboration has produced the most detailed map to date of the basal ganglia, a brain region associated with a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders. According to STAT News, researchers profiled more than 25 million cells.

Cell types in the basal ganglia

The collected data made it possible to compile a list of cell types present in the basal ganglia and describe their locations. During the work, scientists also identified a new type of neuron that may play a role in schizophrenia.

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Preliminary gene therapy results

Researchers identified cell types associated with depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The study authors obtained preliminary evidence that a more detailed understanding of brain cell types may help make therapy more precise.

In mouse models of Parkinson’s disease, gene therapy developed for a subgroup of basal ganglia cells was as effective as a broader approach. At the same time, it proved safer.

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