Scientists at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have developed the Quest2Dx artificial intelligence system to screen people who may have early signs of Parkinson’s disease. The model analyzes responses in large health questionnaires and is intended to help doctors refer such patients for further examination earlier, News-Medical reports.

The results of the team’s work, led by RPI Department of Biomedical Engineering Chair Pingkun Yan, were published in the journal Nature Aging. The authors emphasize that Quest2Dx is not intended to establish a diagnosis: its purpose is to identify people who may need specialized testing even before pronounced motor symptoms appear.

Questionnaires instead of invasive procedures

Parkinson’s disease may be present for years before noticeable physical manifestations emerge. Among the potential early signs, researchers named loss of smell, sleep disorders, difficulties with writing, and mood changes. Such symptoms may be perceived as minor, which can sometimes delay a visit to a neurologist.

Data from the Parkinson’s Precision Medicine Initiative were used to train the model, while a separate dataset from the Fox Insight Study was used for validation. The PPMI questionnaire contains 187 questions, while the Fox Insight questionnaire has more than 300 items. The researchers noted that respondents often skip some answers, and traditional machine-learning algorithms may make mistakes when attempting to fill in missing data automatically.

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The model takes the meaning of responses into account

According to the authors, Quest2Dx uses a large language model to understand the meaning and context of questions and answers rather than only their position in a questionnaire. This makes it possible to work with surveys in which questions are worded or arranged differently, even if the model was trained on another questionnaire.

The system also determines which combinations of responses are the most informative for a particular person. These factors included difficulties with everyday activities, such as getting out of bed or eating, as well as exposure to industrial solvents and degreasers. The researchers cautioned that no individual response is diagnostic, as the mentioned signs may also accompany other diseases.

The team created a shortened questionnaire of 30 questions that Quest2Dx identified as the most important. According to the authors, the model using this survey was almost as accurate in predicting Parkinson’s disease as it was when working with full questionnaires. At the same time, the developers noted that the system needs further improvement, as it may produce false-positive and false-negative results.

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