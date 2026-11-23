An international team of scientists has created biophysical digital brain models of 6,986 people to study links between aging, neurodegenerative diseases and environmental conditions, News-Medical reports. The sample included people aged 18 to 100 from 16 countries.

How the digital models work

For each participant, the researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging data and built a computer model of 90 interconnected brain regions. Its parameters were adjusted so that the simulated MRI signals matched as closely as possible the patterns recorded in the participant's resting-state brain activity recordings.

Such models make it possible to assess potential mechanisms underlying MRI signals: the level and variability of neuronal activity, as well as the balance between neuronal excitation and inhibition. The excitability of individual regions estimated by the models correlated with gray matter volume, an independent measure that, according to the researchers, indicates that the models correspond to real data.

The team also said it would make the code and model parameters available so that other scientists could reproduce the analysis and develop new virtual experiments.

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Differences by age and diagnosis

Age was most closely associated with how regular or unpredictable fluctuations in simulated neuronal activity were over time. Differences between healthy participants and people with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease or frontotemporal degeneration involved several parameters at once: activity level, its variability and the balance of signals that stimulate or inhibit neurons.

Frontotemporal degeneration showed the largest overall deviation from the profile of healthy participants. At the same time, this did not mean uniformly higher or lower activity across all brain regions.

Links with living conditions

The environmental analysis found associations in seven of the ten areas studied. The strongest links concerned indicators of democratic conditions, soil and water quality, and air pollution. The results remained after accounting for age, sex, diagnosis, country, MRI scanners and data quality.

A separate analysis of participants' social data also indicated links with access to healthcare, childhood experiences and financial circumstances. The next step will be to test whether such models can predict changes observed in people over time or after interventions. The study was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

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