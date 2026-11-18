Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have created a protein atlas for individual brain cell types by studying the brains of mice from two models of Alzheimer’s disease. They analyzed more than 13,000 proteins in cells of different types and in animals of different ages, reports News-Medical.

Thousands of previously unrecorded changes

The team identified more than 3,000 proteins whose levels changed across different cell types. According to the authors, 78% of these changes had not been recorded in previous datasets. Special attention was paid to microglia, cells in which many genes associated with Alzheimer’s disease risk are expressed. Nearly all of the identified protein changes in microglia had previously gone unnoticed.

For the study, the scientists combined next-generation mass spectrometry, single-cell RNA sequencing, and spatial omics methods. This made it possible to compare changes at the RNA and protein levels, as well as identify changes in proteins, biological pathways, and likely signaling networks between cells.

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Possible exchange of signals between cells

A comparison of RNA and protein data showed that some proteins detected in one cell type could have been synthesized and secreted by another. One example was pleiotrophin: high levels of its RNA were recorded in astrocytes, while high levels of the protein itself were found in microglia. The authors suggest that this may indicate intercellular communication: gene regulation may occur in astrocytes, while after synthesis and secretion, the protein may perform a function in microglia.

The study was published in the journal Neuron. The authors described the work as the first proteomic analysis of Alzheimer’s disease known to them that distinguishes between cell types. The atlas created and the accompanying datasets, they said, may be used for further study of the mechanisms of the disease.

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