Scientists have created the multimodal HypoAD atlas, which describes changes in the human hypothalamus during aging and Alzheimer’s disease. To do this, they analyzed MRI data from 458 adults and compiled a single-nucleus transcriptomic atlas based on 614,403 hypothalamic cell nuclei from 17 postmortem donors, Nature reports.

Different regions change differently

The researchers measured the volumes of 13 hypothalamic structures and 12 structures outside it. The average age of participants in the MRI study was 63.4 years, and women accounted for 60.5% of the sample. Total hypothalamic volume had only a weak statistical association with age, while its individual regions showed more pronounced age-related differences.

In particular, lateral hypothalamus volume was lower in older participants, which, according to the authors’ assessment, is consistent with age-related atrophy of this region. At the same time, the volumes of the suprachiasmatic and arcuate nuclei, as well as the paraventricular, periventricular, and dorsomedial hypothalamic nuclei, had a positive association with age. The authors noted that repeated measurements for some small structures, including the suprachiasmatic nucleus and mammillary body, had lower reliability.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Focus on sleep, metabolism and memory

For the cellular analysis, the team focused on three regions: the arcuate nucleus, which is involved in regulating energy balance; the suprachiasmatic nucleus, the main regulator of circadian rhythms; and the mammillary nucleus, associated with memory circuits. The source links these structures to disturbances in sleep, circadian rhythms, metabolism, and memory observed in Alzheimer’s disease.

How the groups were formed

In comparisons, the Alzheimer’s disease group included participants who had both cognitive impairment and a positive amyloid-β status. The control group consisted of people without cognitive impairment and without signs of amyloid-β accumulation. Across the entire MRI sample, 30.6% of participants had an abnormal cognitive status, and 13.8% were positive for amyloid-β.

Read us on